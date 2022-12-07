Bus shelter damaged

The Bus shelter on Government Street has had two glass panels shattered. BC Transit said, “BC Transit is aware of bus shelter vandalism that occurred in mid-November to a stop on Government Street near the post office, resulting in shattered panes of glass. Transit stop infrastructure, along with its immediate surrounding area, is the responsibility of our local government partners. Village of Burns Lake staff cleaned up the area as soon as possible after the incident, and replacement glass will be installed soon.” (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)