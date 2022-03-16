bird

Bush pirate in Burns Lake

Gordon Flegg, a grader operator for Radley Contracting Inc, noticed a grouse chasing his grader at work several days in a row on the same stretch of road. Over the last few weeks the ruffed grouse, nicknamed Buddy, has become a regular visitor, pecking Flegg’s boots, posing for pictures, riding on the back of the grader and recently decided to land on his shoulder and ride around like a parrot on a pirate. Flegg hasn’t fed it or tried to tame it, but it still comes running out of the bush every time it hears him. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

