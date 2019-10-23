Business Excellence Awards in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards gala on Oct. 19.

It’s always nice to see new business open in Burns Lake and this year Klaus Posselt from Tahtsa Timber and also a director of the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce, presented Bryanne White, owner of Wildroots Flowers & Gifts with new business of the year award.

This award is presented to a business that began operation between 2017 and 2019 and has demonstrated excellence through positive growth, superior customer service and a commitment to quality. The business demonstrates an overall image of pride as a member of the Burns Lake and District business community. Congratulations Bryanne.

It was a packed house at the awards event, held in the Tweedsmuir Park Rod & Gun Club in Burns Lake.

Other winners not in attendance were Rainbow Gas Bar, which won the Indigenous Business of the Year Award; P B Feeds ‘n’ Needs, which won the Retail Business of the Year; and Industrial Transformers which won the Paul Sandercott Business of the Year Award.

One of the platinum sponsors of the awards dinner was Coastal GasLink, and representative George Hemeon, senior manager of Indigenous Relations Contracting spoke at the event.

The other platinum sponsors were Rio Tinto Alcan, whose representative Lianne Olson was the emcee of the evening, and the Burns Lake Community Forest, whose general manager Frank Varga also spoke and gave a presentation.

The gold sponsor was Lakes District News.

The silver sponsors were New Gold, Sullivan Motor Products, Eckland’s Denture Clinic and the Chinook Community Forest.

The bronze sponsors were Tech North, Lakes District Arts Council, LD Express, Mad Cobra Contracting and Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction.

 

(L-R) Nathan Way, Branch Manager of the Burns Lake Bulkley Valley Credit Union presented Lisa Martin of Alternative Grounds with the Customer Service Employee of the Year Award. (Blair McBride photos)

The Burns Lake Community Forest won the Resource Industry Award. (L-R) Tanner Moulton of Coastal GasLink; Frank Varga, General Manager of Comfor; Crystal Fisher, Comfor President; and Paul Davidson of the Comfor Board of Directors.

(L-R) Sandra Barth presented Woods n’ Water with the Outstanding Customer Service Award, Paul Hillard, owner was not present so accepting the award on his behalf was Sarah Green.

(L-R) Sandy Steven of Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction presents John Illes of the Beacon Theatre with the Not-For-Profit Service Club of the Year Award.

(L-R) Jared Obermeyer from Save-On-Foods’ presented Rose Unrah of Alternative Grounds with the Recreation, Leisure Hospitality Excellence Award.

