Busy Burns Lake airport

Burns Lake Airport is seeing lot of activity today with two wildfires in the vicinity; one near the Rose Lake cutoff road and the other one in the vicinity of Poplar mountain which is 35 kilometres south of Houston. (Rick Schritt photo/Lakes District News)
