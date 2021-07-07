Busy Burns Lake airport

Burns Lake Airport is seeing lot of activity today with two wildfires in the vicinity; one near the Rose Lake cutoff road and the other one in the vicinity of Poplar mountain which is 35 kilometres south of Houston. (Rick Schritt photo/Lakes District News)
B.C. Wildfires 2021

Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity
Wildfire near Chief Louis Lake

Updates on the latest wildfires and wildfire activity can be found on the BCWS dashboard. (BCWS/Lakes District News)
Wildfire near Chief Louis Lake

The smoke visible from the Poplar mountain fire. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

Wildfire near Rose Lake cutoff road in Lakes District. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Update: Wildfire near Rose Lake cutoff road grows to 25 ha

Drumming and singing from three LBN Singers and one Student at the end, the lady is Marion Smith, Eugene Patrick, Wilf Plasway Jr & Bernard Patrick. The language program has 16 students enrolled into the program and 3 Instructors: Rosalie Macdonald, Louise Lacerte and Beatrice Michell. (Rosalie Macdonald photo/Lakes Distric News)
Drums and music at CNC for Aboriginal Day theme