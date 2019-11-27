The annual Mistletoe Mania Parade kicks off on Nov. 29, part of a busy weekend of Christmas and winter themed events. (Lakes District News file photo)

Busy weekend of winter events

Digital Photography Class at the Burns Lake Public Library

A Digital Photography Class is scheduled on Nov. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Burns Lake Public Library. Registration is required for this class. For more information, to register or to find out about other activities at the Library, stop by and talk to the staff or phone 250-692-3192.

“Across the Stars” at The Beacon Theatre

John Williams is considered one of the greatest modern composers, and almost certainly the greatest movie soundtrack composer of his time. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, joined by violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, will perform the music of John Williams at a broadcast of “Across the Stars” at The Beacon Theatre at 2 p.m. on Nov. 30, as part of the Fun, Frost and Family Festival. Hear the music of Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Schindler’s List and more! Tickets for such events are normally $20 a person but … The Beacon Theatre is paying half the ticket cost on your behalf as a celebration for the beginning of its 70th anniversary. So tickets are only $10 each. To find out more about “Across The Stars”, click on this link:

https://www.cineplex.com/Movie/across-the-stars-annesophie-mutter-john-williams

Omineca Ski Club Ski Swap at Woods N’ Water

Back by popular demand, the Omineca Ski Club will be having an open house/ski swap on Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woods N’ Water in Burns Lake. Come register in person, and check out the store’s selection of new ski equipment. The club will be also having a used equipment ski swap, and enjoy some beverages and snacks as well. Think snow!

