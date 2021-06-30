Cabin at Uncha Lake broken into

A break and enter took place at a cabin in Uncha Lake this month.

Last week, RCMP spokesperson Madonna Saunderson confirmed that a break and enter had indeed taken place in the Burns Lake area.

The Burns Lake RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter on June 18, 2021.

A caretaker for a seasonal cabin on Uncha Lake Rd, Southbank, attended the location and found it had been broken into. As the caretaker makes monthly checks, the break and enter is believed to have happened within the last month, said Saunderson.

She also said that the property from inside the cabin and around the property was missing.

Items such as tent trailers, firearms, antiques, tools, other sentimental items were stolen. The perpetrators even cleaned out the fridge suggested reports from the community.

Saunderson confirmed that the investigation is currently active and ongoing.

No additional information was available at the time of going to press.

Anyone, with any information about this incident is encouraged by the RCMP to come forward and contact the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.