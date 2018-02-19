Image credit: Facebook/Support Troy Black

Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday

A Calgary man who died in Mexico after suddenly falling ill while on vacation is being remembered for his loyalty.

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday. Doctors then found a tear in his esophagus, said his friend Jonathan Denis, a lawyer and Alberta’s former justice minister.

Denis said he received a text message from Lindsay saying Black died from cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

How the tear happened is unclear, Denis said.

“My girlfriend and I were out with him and his wife maybe a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

“He was really looking forward to the trip.”

Black is the son of former Alberta MLA Pat Nelson, who served from 1989 to 2004. He had a commerce degree from the University of Calgary and was pursuing a graduate degree, Denis said.

News of Black’s illness spread on social media and a call for blood donors was posted to a support group on Facebook. The post says Black needed a transfusion because the hospital where he was being treated was running low on O-positive blood.

People who had never met Black came forward to donate, Denis said.

“If anything positive came out of this, it brought out the good in a lot of people,” he said.

Black worked as a special adviser to Denis while he was the minister of justice. Denis said Black was more than a co-worker — he was a friend.

“He was one of the most loyal people I’ve ever met. He was the type of guy who would always be there for you. He would always go the extra mile. He was kind. He had a great sense of humour,” he said.

“I’m just devastated. I can’t imagine how his family feels.”

Arrangements are being made to transport Black’s remains back to Calgary.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Most Highway 16 closures for avalanches in years after multiple dumps of snow
Next story
VIDEO: Protesters rally for affordable housing ahead of B.C. budget

Just Posted

Petition asks Skin Tyee First Nation’s chief to resign

Over a third of members have signed the petition

A bleak picture of the forest industry in northern B.C.

John Rustad spoke in Burns Lake about current challenges

Burns Lake Public Library seeks more funding

Council supports resolution asking the province for more funding

No solutions for Burns Lake yet after UBCM discussions

Topics include connectivity, medevac and mental health

Blackwater Project “stalled,” says Rustad

The project’s original construction start date was 2015

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Highway 16 closures for avalanches in years after multiple dumps of snow

Highway 16 has had four closures between Terrace and Prince Rupert due to 35 mile avalanche area

Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday

Virtue and Moir break their own world record

Virtue and Moir break short dance record to sit first in ice dance at Olympics

Trump gets angry about election meddling, but not at Russia

‘Weirdest thing’: Trump expresses anger, but not over Russian election-meddling

New doping charge could hurt Russia’s chance at reinstatement

Russia could lose its chance to be reinstated before the end of the Winter Olympics because of a doping charge against curling bronze medallist Alexander Krushelnitsky.

‘Black Panther’ blows away box office with $192M weekend

In estimates Sunday, Disney predicted a four-day holiday weekend of $218 million domestically and a global debut of $361 million.

Canada wins gold in bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tied for first in two-man event at 2018 Winter Olympics

Most Read