Call for nominations for Indigenous youth

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC), in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, is launching the nomination process for the 2019 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

Nominations are open to Indigenous athletes (First Nations, Métis, and Inuit) under 25 years of age who are competing in performance sport; display strong leadership qualities; are committed to pursuing higher education; and serve as community role models both on and off the field of play.

The Premier’s Awards will be presented both regionally and provincially. A total of 36 regional awards will be given out, six awards within each of I·SPARC’s six regions. Formal ceremonies to honour regional recipients will be held throughout the months of October and November.

Deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 19, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (PST).

The Regional Nomination form can be found at https://aboriginalsportbc.wufoo.com/forms/2019-premiers-awards-nomination-form/.

To find out more about the Premier’s Awards, visit https://isparc.ca/grants-recognition/premiersawards/.

