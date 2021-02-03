Call put out for MacEwen Children’s Library dragon name

The Burns Lake Public Library’s dragon from the newly renovated and opened MacEwen Children’s library needs a name and the library is hosting a contest. Kerrwin Vanderwoolf worked on bringing this reading dragon to the library. The library renovations were possible due to a $42,000 funding from Burns Lake Rotary Club/MacEwen Committee. The community is encouraged to participate and submit name ideas either in person at the library or by sending an email at libraryn@burnslakelibrary.com by Feb. 27. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)



