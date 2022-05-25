Campaign to tackle period poverty to come to Burns Lake

Lack of access to period products has been a very critical issue in northern B.C., and one organization is looking to find solutions through a campaign tackling period poverty.

United Way of Northern BC, has once again launched their campaign to ensure women have access to menstruation products in all corners of the province. This is the second year that the organization is putting together this campaign, and this time there are drop-off locations available in Burns Lake, said the organization’s media person, Arsh Preet Kanda.

“Period poverty is more common than most people realize. At least half of people who menstruate will struggle with access to products at some point in their lives – this could mean missing a job interview or an important community event, limiting one’s access to opportunities and overall quality of life and health,” said Kanda.

People in Northern BC can tackle period poverty from May 27 to June 10 by giving financially or donating period products at their nearest collection site.

For Burns Lake, there are seven collection sites, which will be located at:Lakes District News, 23 3 Ave, Burns Lake, BC V0J 1E0

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), 354 Yellowhead Hwy, Burns Lake, BC V0J 1E0

Bulkley Valley Credit Union, 117 35 HWY, Burns Lake, BC V0J 1E0

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), 233 Balmoral Plaza, Burns Lake, BC V0J 1E0

Village of Burns Lake / Multiplex, 15 3 Ave, Burns Lake, BC V0J 1E0

Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts, 101 1 Ave, Burns Lake, BC V0J 1E0

Real Food Coffee Shop, 223 10th Ave N, Creston, BC V0B 1G4

Last year, this campaign raised 23,270 products in total to support those who menstruate and find it hard to buy these products.

This year, the campaign is aiming to collect 100,000 products.

“We will all need to come together to reach our goal of collecting 100,000 products for those in need in your local community. This goal can be achieved through a combination of financial and product donations,” said Kanda.

The organization is also looking for volunteers who can help them share information about the campaign.

“It is a widespread issue that can be tackled if we all come together to remove the stigma around periods and support those who have to make a difficult choice between buying the period product or putting food on the table for their family,” said Kanda. “If people in Burns Lake are able to help, please do so by dropping off menstrual hygiene products at one of the below mentioned collection site.”