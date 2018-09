Campfires are now allowed throughout the Northwest Fire Centre as rain and cooler temperatures have reduced the wildfire risk in northwest B.C.

The use of tiki torches, chimineas, stoves and portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved will also be allowed. However, category two and category three open fires remain prohibited throughout the Northwest Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

