Campfire ban starts Aug.31 for the Northwest Fire Centre

This campfire prohibition will remain in effect until Oct. 16 or until the order is rescinded

Due to current conditions, a Category 1 campfire prohibition will be put into effect for the Northwest effective on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 12 p.m.

The Category 1 campfire prohibition includes all B.C. Parks, Crown lands and private lands.

In addition to open fires being prohibited, the following activities and equipment are also restricted:

Fireworks and crackers, sky lanterns, burn barrels and cages, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, chimineas, tiki and similar kind of torches.

To learn more about the different categories of open burning, visit the Open Burning webpage on bcwildfire.ca

This prohibition does not include the use of outdoor stoves.

As per the Wildfire Regulation, an outdoor stove is a CSA-rated or ULC-rated device used outdoors for cooking, heat or ambiance that burns charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel, and has a flame height that is less than 15 centimetres tall.

Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused fires.

Check with your local government or other jurisdictional authorities before lighting a fire of any size since they may have their own restrictions in place.

This campfire prohibition will remain in effect until Oct. 16 or until the order is rescinded.

Contact B.C. Wildfire Service for more information.

Breaking News