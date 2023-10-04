Map of Northwest Fire Centre Prohibition areas for Category 1,2 and 3 fire. ( B.C. Wildfire Service Illustration/Lakes District News)

Campfire bans have rescinded for the Northwest Fire Centre

Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions are still in effect for the Nadina Fire Zone

Camp fire bans have rescinded but not for Category 2 and 3 for the Northwest Fire Centre which is effective from 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Category 2 open fire is defined under one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide and stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares in size

Any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide; or three or more concurrently burning piles each no larger than two metres high by three metres wide and also the burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares; and the burning of one or more windrows are classified as Category 3 open fire.

Category 2 and Category 3 [open fires] prohibitions are still in effect for the Nadina Fire Zone until Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m., or the order rescinds.

With recent precipitation and cooler temperatures the wildfire risk has been greatly reduced, however there are still many active wildfires burning within our region.

The public is strongly encouraged to exercise caution with any outdoor burning and campfire use. It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner in accordance with regulations.

All open fires must comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations. This requires individuals to check local venting conditions prior to lighting a fire and to understand all other obligations associated with these regulations.

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, *5555 on a cell phone or directly through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.

