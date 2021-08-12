Canada could be seeing snap election on Sept. 20, according to reports

Trudeau reportedly planning to make official announcement on Sunday

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely planning to call a snap federal election for Sept. 20, Reuters reported Thursday (Aug. 12).

According to four unnamed sources, Trudeau is planning to make the formal announcement on Sunday, following a visit with newly appointed Governor General Mary Simon where he must ask her to dissolve Parliament.

There has been speculation of a federal election this year for several months and party leaders have been busy criss-crossing the country.

On Wednesday, Conservatives Leader Erin O’Toole was in Waterloo, Ont., to announce his party’s plan to “unleash innovation” as part of his party’s Canada’s Recovery Plan.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has been touring the Maritimes as he speaks to premiers about COVID-19 recovery and affordable housing.

Trudeau has signed child care funding plans with more than half the provinces and made a series of funding announcement in recent weeks.

More to come.

