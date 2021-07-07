Burns Lake residents Gerald Eckland and Sylvia Salza were out bright and early on Canada Day on their annual tradition of driving through the village, spreading some Canada Day cheer. The duo dressed up and drove around in Eckland's vintage 1925 Star, honking horn and wishing passersby a happy Canada Day. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Canada Day ride through Burns Lake



Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

Drumming and singing from three LBN Singers and one Student at the end, the lady is Marion Smith, Eugene Patrick, Wilf Plasway Jr & Bernard Patrick. The language program has 16 students enrolled into the program and 3 Instructors: Rosalie Macdonald, Louise Lacerte and Beatrice Michell. (Rosalie Macdonald photo/Lakes Distric News)
Drums and music at CNC for Aboriginal Day theme

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)


Deane Gorsline walked for 28.3 hours during his Walk to End ALS event last month. (Facebook live event screenshot/Lakes District News)
ALS patient’s gritty all-night walk for awareness

The proposed passive weir is to encourage the salmon population growth. (UFFCA photo/Lakes District News)
Public engagement over Endako weir construction concludes