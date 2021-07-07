Canada Day ride through Burns Lake

Burns Lake residents Gerald Eckland and Sylvia Salza were out bright and early on Canada Day on their annual tradition of driving through the village, spreading some Canada Day cheer. The duo dressed up and drove around in Eckland’s vintage 1925 Star, honking horn and wishing passersby a happy Canada Day. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
