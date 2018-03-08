Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Canada can breathe easier, for now: It’s getting relief from U.S. tariffs for an undetermined period.

U.S. President Donald Trump is signing proclamations hammering global steel and aluminum imports with tariffs of 25 and 10 per cent. They go into effect in 15 days.

Trump is signing the documents at the White House, surrounded by steelworkers.

Only two countries are getting relief: Canada and Mexico.

Speaking in a briefing, a senior administration official says there’s no end date set on the exclusions.

More Coming

The Canadian Press