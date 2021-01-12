Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Canada has secured an additional 20 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Trudeau said Tuesday (Jan. 12) morning.

Canada had already secured 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots.

Speaking in front of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, the prime minister said today’s announcement means Canada will get 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year – enough to vaccine its population of 38 million – in a combination of Moderna and Pfizer shots, including enough doses to vaccinate up 20 million Canadians by June. He said that Procurement Minister Anita Anand will be able to provide more details on the vaccine supply at a later press conferences. The federal government has said that Canada passed up the opportunity to buy an additional 16 million doses of the Moderna vaccine because it would not arrive until late 2021.

The prime minister reaffirmed his promise that every Canadian who wants a COVID vaccine will be able get one by September. Trudeau said that by March, there would be enough doses of both vaccines to fully vaccinate three million people.

Trudeau also announced that the U.S.-Canada border closure, in place since March last year, will be extended until Feb. 21.

More to come.

