Senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID 19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Scientists at Imperial College London are immunizing hundreds of people with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an early trial after seeing no worrying safety problems in a small number vaccinated so far. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has signed agreements with two more American suppliers to reserve millions of doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccines for Canadians.

Deals are now in place for Canada to get access to vaccines being tested by both Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. Earlier this month Ottawa signed similar deals with Pfizer and Moderna.

“Their most recent vaccine tests show promising results,” said Trudeau. “That’s why we’re making sure that if one of these potential vaccines is successful, Canada and Canadians will have access to the doses they need.”

The vaccines are still in either Phase 2 or 3 clinical trials and won’t be purchased unless they are deemed safe and effective by Health Canada.

Trudeau says all told Canada could get access to at least 88 million doses of vaccines. Some vaccines will require more than one dose to be effective.

The agreement with Novavax, a Maryland-based biotech company, is for up to 76 million doses of its vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States and Australia right now. That means it’s being tested for safety and efficacy in a fairly small number of people. The earliest date that vaccine might be ready for widespread use is next spring.

The agreement with Johnson & Johnson is for up to 38 million doses. A Phase 1 and 2 trial of that vaccine is underway in the U.S. and Belgium.

The government says some of the doses of whatever vaccine is approved may be produced at a new biomanufacturing facility at the Human Health Therapeutics Research Centre in Montreal. The new facility is intended to produce up to two million doses of vaccine a month by the end of next summer.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: 30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

READ MORE: Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaCoronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WE calls latest Conservative request for documents ‘politics’
Next story
Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Just Posted

Burns Lake Local Health Area has recorded zero cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began

Province releases local health area data for the first time

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Here’s what you need to know about warts in deer and moose

Find out if it is contagious, harmful and if you can consume the meat

Two car crash near Endako

One of the drivers seriously injured

Big rotary calendar winner in Burns Lake

Calendar winner

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery has now sold out

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Canucks trail best-of-seven NHL playoff series 3-1

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Lehner makes 32 saves, Vegas blanks Vancouver 3-0 in NHL playoff clash

Golden Knights lead Canucks 2-1 in best-of-seven series

Most Read