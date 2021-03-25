Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has reached a double-digit milestone, as 11 per cent of the country’s adult population is now at least partially protected from the virus.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, announced on Thursday that the country had surpassed the 10 per cent mark of residents over 18 who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Njoo added, however, that 11 per cent isn’t enough to stop the spread of the virus, and more transmissible variants continue to pose a “significant threat” as widespread protection is still not established.

Njoo said over 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Canada since the rollout began in mid-December.

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80, and 19 per cent of those aged 70 to 79 years have received at least one dose, Njoo said.

Nearly six million vaccines have been delivered across Canada, including more than 2.2 million in Ontario and 1.3 million in Quebec.

According to an online vaccine tracker from University of Saskatchewan student Noah Little, Canada administered an average of more than 136,000 doses per day from March 15 to 24.

READ MORE: Worrisome COVID-19 trends reported amid new vaccine supply concerns

The Canadian Press

