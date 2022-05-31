Evidence bags containing fentanyl are displayed during a news conference at Surrey RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The federal government is set to make what it's calling an "important announcement" with the British Columbia government on the overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada to make ‘important announcement’ with B.C. on overdose crisis

Public health approach focused on reducing harms and saving lives to be revealed

The federal government is set to make what it’s calling an “important announcement” with the British Columbia government on the overdose crisis.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett is scheduled to join her provincial counterpart, Sheila Malcolmson, in Vancouver today to provide details on what an advisory says is a public health approach focused on reducing harms and saving lives.

The announcement is expected to be related to B.C.’s application for an exemption from Canada’s drug laws to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use by those aged 19 and up.

The province became the first in the country last November to apply for an exemption that was aimed at eliminating criminal penalties and reducing the stigma associated with substance use.

At the time, Malcolmson said fear and shame prevent people from seeking potentially life-saving care in a province that declared a public health emergency in 2016 over a record number of opioid-related deaths.

In April, she said Health Canada’s update on the province’s request suggested it would consider a lower threshold than that requested by the province, which wanted a cumulative 4.5 grams for opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. paramedics receive record number of overdose calls in 2021, up 31% since 2020

overdosestreet drugs

Previous story
UPDATED: 911 service disruption for Telus and Koodo customers resolved
Next story
Closing arguments made in case of Alberta father, son accused of murdering hunters

Just Posted

Installation of 200 kilometres of fibre optic cable to connect Dease Lake and Iskut with high-speed internet gets underway May 31 on Tahltan territory. (Submitted photo)
Tahltan, Citywest break ground on project to provide northwest communities with high-speed internet

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BREAKING: B.C. gets approval for legal possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Black Press Media)
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

Adele Gooding
Adele Gooding from Burns Lake wins $2 million