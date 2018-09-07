Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland talk to reporters outside the United States Trade Representative building in Washington, Thursday Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Luis Alonso Lugo)

Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks after late night Freeland, Lighthizer chat

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Canadian and American negotiators resume their talks today on updating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The talks continue after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s late night, 20-minute meeting with her U.S. counterpart, trade czar Robert Lighthizer on Thursday.

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Freeland offered few details, sticking to her mantra of not wanting to negotiate in public — an agreement struck with Lighthizer as an act of good faith.

The two sides still have to resolve differences on three key issues: dairy, culture and the Chapter 19 dispute resolution mechanism.

Canada and the U.S. are trying to agree on a text that could be submitted to the U.S. Congress by month’s end in order to join the deal the Trump administration signed with Mexico last week.

“It was important to discuss a couple of issues face-to-face,” Freeland said Thursday night without elaborating.

The overall goal of this week’s talks is to reach a deal by Dec. 1 so Congress can give its approval to a revised three-country NAFTA before Mexico’s new president takes office.

Related: Trump and Trudeau muse about walking away from NAFTA deal

Related: Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man charged in B.C. school stabbing still too psychotic, doctors say
Next story
Kaepernick watches ad’s TV premiere from Nike HQ

Just Posted

More Southside residents allowed to go home

Portion of expanded evacuation order for Verdun Fire rescinded

Mama bear and four cubs euthanized in Houston

“We had no choice,” says conservation officer

Signs expressing appreciation for firefighters popping up around Burns Lake

Although Burns Lake facing one of its worst wildfire seasons, there’s plenty… Continue reading

Grassy Plains School to reopen this Friday

Rio Tinto distributing school supplies to Grassy Plains School students

Specific items needed for Burns Lake fire crews and evacuees

The Postmen in Prince Rupert are collecting powdered milk, mashed potatoes and RespirActin

Fashion Fridays

One of Canada’s top stylists, Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trend

Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks after late night Freeland, Lighthizer chat

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Drake apologizes to fans for TIFF no-show, but offers little explanation

Drake offered his apologizes to moviegoers at Toronto International Film Festival, but gave little explanation as to why he bailed on his opening night event in the first place.

Kaepernick watches ad’s TV premiere from Nike HQ

Nike unveiled the deal with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback this week, who’s known for starting protests among NFL players over police brutality and racial inequality.

Former Canadian Olympic Committee boss to lead Toronto esports franchise

After leading Canada’s Olympic charge for seven years, Chris Overholt is now looking to help Toronto make its mark on the esports map.

B.C. skier soars to World Cup gold

Elena Gaskell of Vernon wins slopestyle event in New Zealand; Yuki Tsubota of Whistler third

B.C.’s oldest bakery shuts down in Victoria

Willie’s Bakery, originally established in 1887, has closed its doors

Mayoral candidate vows to spend 1 year homeless in B.C. city if elected

Joshua Hoggan says he will live in transient housing for a year if elected Oct. 20

B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Pharmacists want to stem the number of overdose deaths

Most Read