Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm

WestJet and Air Canada only managed on-time arrivals for around 40 to 45 per cent of their flights

Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada’s two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year. The data firm says that among the ten biggest airlines in Canada and the U.S., Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd. ranked worst and second-worst for their punctuality. An Air Canada flight taxis to a runway as a WestJet flight takes off at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada’s two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.

The data firm says that among the 10 biggest airlines in Canada and the U.S., Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd. ranked worst and second-worst for their punctuality.

Cirium says Air Canada had on-time arrivals (meaning within 15 minutes of the schedule) for about 55.6 per cent of its roughly 143,000 flights as of mid-December.

WestJet managed on-time arrivals for 60.7 per cent of its roughly 89,000 flights.

Cirium says top-ranked Delta Air Lines had on-time arrivals for about 84 per cent of its 960,000 flights.

The data doesn’t include the latest travel woes this past week caused by major winter storms.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: No end to flood watch in B.C., as Environment Canada forecasts more rain

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirlinesBusiness