Canadian Armed Forces arriving in the Burns Lake soon

A contingent of 75 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are arriving in the Burns Lake area to assist the BC Wildfire Service and community in wildfire response.

Military personnel will work alongside firefighters on the firelines to help bring wildfires in the area under control.

The military contingent will be based at the Lakes District Secondary School. Members of the military, vehicles and infrastructure will be visible to community members and travellers along the highway.

The BC Wildfire Service welcomes the support and assistance of the Canadian military as we respond to the wildfires in the Nadina area.

According to Nicole Bonnett from BC Wildfire information officer said, “They should be arriving in a couple days.”

