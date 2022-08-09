Canadian daughters fly to Madrid in desperate search for missing Victoria dad

Victoria man Scott Graham has been missing in Spain since mid-July when he lost his phone, passport and possibly his kidney anti-rejection medication. (Courtesy of Georgia Graham)

The daughters of a Victoria man missing in Spain fly out Wednesday (Aug. 10) in hopes of getting clearer answers in the search for their father who disappeared last month.

Kaiza Graham, her sister Georgia and Georgia’s partner James Player are heading to Madrid seeking Scott Graham, 67, who was travelling alone in Europe and had plans to city hop in Spain through late July. While on a bus ride from Vigo to San Sebastian, Graham was left at a rest stop without his bags or lifesaving medication.

The Victoria man received a kidney transplant in 2014 and relies on daily anti-rejection medication. The family said he may be in poor health and experiencing cognitive impairment and confusion as a result.

They’ve been piecing together his movements and reported him missing July 16.

“We hope to bypass the time difference and the myriad of middle-men by speaking face to face with our contacts in Spain. Hopefully we will have an easier time getting clear answers,” Kaiza said.

What they know so far is Graham made it to San Sebastian and tried to retrieve his bag from the bus company on July 14. He didn’t get the bag and went to the police station to report it missing. Police sent him to Madrid to get a new passport and he was last seen at the Canadian Embassy there on July 15. He did not return three days later to receive his new passport and was not on his scheduled flight home July 29.

The family also reported Graham missing to Victoria police, who issued a statement Aug. 9 saying the department is working to support the missing person investigation, which is being led by Spanish authorities.

Victoria investigators learned Graham may have been at the Hospital Universitario La Paz, but have been unable to determine the outcome of that visit.

Family friends launched an online fundraiser “to help us cover our travel expenses and be prepared for any possible outcome in this wildly ambiguous situation,” Kaiza said. “We are so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our friends and family in Victoria.”

Find the fundraiser online at https://gofund.me/55f8d20d.

Police asking anyone in Spain to call 112 if they have seen Graham. Anyone outside of Spain with information is asked to call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654.

