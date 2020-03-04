Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

Two Canadian nationals who arrived in Australia on Feb. 29, 2020, have been charged with allegedly importing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine into Australia, after hidden inside their luggage. (Australia Border Force)

Two Canadian nationals are in hot water down under, after allegedly hiding 16 kilograms of methamphetamine in their luggage while travelling from Vancouver to Australia.

According to the Australian Border Force, a man and woman in their 20s flew from Vancouver International Airport to Melbourne Airport on Saturday when they were pulled aside for additional screening.

“As a result of officer’s intuition, these passengers were targeted for a baggage search,” Australian Federal Police Force Comm. Craig Palmer said in a statement.

According to Palmer, the man’s bags seemed “unusually heavy” even after being emptied. The woman’s luggage had similar discrepancies.

An X-ray examination “revealed anomalies to the lining of four luggage items,” according to the border agency. A package of “white crystalline material,” which tested positively to be meth, was allegedly located inside four pieces of luggage.

The man, 27, and woman, 26, were taken into police custody and have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession charges. The maximum penalty is life in prison.

The border agency didn’t identify the Canadians. The pair are due to appear in court on May 22.

