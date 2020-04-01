Cancellation of the 2020 55+ BC Games

The BC Seniors Games Society along with the Richmond Host Society of the 2020 55+ BC Games have cancelled the 55+ BC Games that were to run Sept. 15 to 19 at various venues throughout Richmond.

In light of the current COVID-19 protocols put in place by BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, cancelling the Games was determined to be the most responsible and precautionary measure.

Approximately 10-13 participate from Lakes District and one from Houston, 60-70 in Zone #11 which covers Hazelton to Vanderhoof.

“This was not an easy decision to make. There are hundreds of participants, supporters, officials and volunteers needed to host these Games. We need to protect our community and our partners. It was the most prudent decision to make at this time,” Cindy Simpson, President, BC Seniors Games Society

This year’s Games was to be a celebration of over 3,500 participants competing in 28 sports. Richmond volunteers had been hard at work planning everything from Opening and Closing Ceremonies to special events and sport competitions for all participants. The 55+ BC Games were previously held in Richmond in 2009 where they hosted over 3,800 participants.

The 55+ BC Games, presented annually in different host cities, are an opportunity to celebrate sport and active living with other participants across the province. These Games are an important part of the BC sport system and the largest annual multi-sport gathering event in the province.

Greater Victoria will host the 2021 55+ BC Games Sept. 14-18 while the 2022 55+ BC Games will be held in Abbotsford Aug. 23-27.

The 55+ BC Games brings together British Columbians from across the province to compete in events from mountain bike racing to cribbage and are held in BC communities each year. The Games leave important legacies such as trained volunteers, tourism and economic development benefits ($3.3 million for 2017 Vernon and Area Games) for the Province of BC. The BC Government funds the BC Seniors Games Society (which oversees the 55+ BC Games) to provide grants to host communities who train key volunteers to host 3,500+ participants.

