Candidates announced in regional art competition in Burns Lake

Twenty of the region’s finest artists will square off this summer in a plein air art competition held to celebrate Burns Lake’s first hundred years.

The shortlist of candidates in The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist as been finalized and each successful applicant has been assigned to one of four plein air ‘heats’ slated for July in Burns Lake’s Spirit Square. The artists range in age from 19 to 70+ but have one thing in common: they love to create.

“We’re amazed by the depth of the talent pool,” said Michael Riis-Christianson, curator of the Lakes District Museum & Gallery. “If the submission works are any indication, choosing Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist will be a difficult task.”

The contestants selected to participate in the event will have four hours to create a piece of two-dimensional art that wows a three-person jury. The work judged the best in each ‘heat’ will earn its creator a spot in the semi-final to be held at a yet-to-be-determined location in Burns Lake on August 12. The three best artists will go through to the August 26 final at the Lakes District Museum.

Some artists have already started “training” for their July heat by forcing themselves to create a work of art in four hours or less. Others have defied the weather and started painting in their backyards.

“Creating a finished work of art in a few hours isn’t easy,” noted Riis-Christianson. “Add to that the difficulties associated with working outdoors—changing light, variable weather, insects, and spectators, to name a few—and you have an event that will challenge even the most accomplished artist. Plein air can be a recipe for disaster or a formula for greatness. We can’t wait to see what these people produce.”

To make the challenge a bit easier, the Lakes District Museum Society will provide each of the 20 artists with access to a portable sun shelter and an easel. The contestants will be required to bring their own materials and personal items.

Candidates will also be paid for their time. Every ‘sanctioned’ artist who competes in the plein air events will receive a $100 gratuity—even if he or she doesn’t win.

“Everyone wins in this event,” said Riis-Christianson. “The artists will get paid just for showing up and producing art, and the community gets to see them at work.”

The museum society is encouraging other artists to paint, sketch, or print along with the 20 contestants. As an incentive, the “wildcard” artist who creates the best work at each plein air session will receive a $50 prize—and a chance to earn a spot in The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist semi-final.

“Our fundraising for this event was so successful that we will be able to offer additional prizes,” Riis-Christianson said. “Our sponsors have been extremely generous.”

A total of $11,750 in prizes and artist gratuities will be up for grabs when the plein air events kick off in July. The grand prize is a commission to create a work of art reflecting Burns Lake’s first century. It has a value of $2,000.

Prizes will also be awarded to the first runner-up, honorable mention, wildcard winner, Junior Centennial Artist, and fan favourite.

“Being crowned Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist will bring one artist a lot of recognition,” Riis-Christianson said. “And who knows? It may be a springboard to other opportunities.”

Anyone wanting more information on The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist can contact the museum by telephone (250-692-7450) or email (ldmuseumsociety@gmail.com).