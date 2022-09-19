Canfor to close its B.C. mills for two weeks

Company cites drop in market demand

Canfor is temporarily closing its B.C. mills as of Sept. 26, 2022 and that affects Houston workers. (File photo)

Canfor is closing its Houston mill and its other mills in B.C. for two weeks beginning Sept. 26.

The closures are the result of “challenging market conditions,” the company said Sept. 19 in a brief release.

Mills have already been on a four-day a week cycle for some months and that will resume when the two-week closure is over until the end of 2022.

The company said employees will have the opportunity to work during the closure to complete maintenance projects and other tasks.

“We are temporarily curtailing production in BC due to reduced market demand. We will leverage our global operating platform to prioritize the requirements of our customers,” said Canfor president and CEO Don Kayne.

The widespread closure amounts to the reduction of approximately 200 million board feet of production capacity.

