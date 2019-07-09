Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

On Sunday evening, cannabis activist Jodie Emery shared a photo of herself smoking aboard BC Ferries on Instagram. She captioned the photo: “Smoke on the water… high on the high seas! It’s a west coast tradition out here in B.C.”

The responses from her followers were positive, but the post was also shared to her Twitter account where it received mixed reviews.

Someone replied to Emery’s tweet and asked: “Aren’t @BCFerries smoke free?” BC Ferries responded to that comment saying the ferries and terminals are indeed smoke free and that if someone is seen smoking on the ferry, the crew should be notified.

The replies to Emery’s tweet indicated that other BC Ferries users don’t agree that smoking on the ferry is a west coast tradition. Many Twitter comments showed outrage and called for Emery to be banned from BC Ferries.

Other comments voiced support for Emery, saying that lots of people smoke on the ferry as long as no one else is around.

BC Ferries executive director Deborah Marshall says this is a reminder to all passengers that BC Ferries is a smoke-free environment. She says that the smoke-free policy is a health and wellness initiative that applies to all substances including marijuana, tobacco and vape.

Marshall wasn’t aware of Emery’s tweet, but says that if an employee notices someone smoking or is alerted to the fact that someone is smoking, they’ll simply ask the passenger to extinguish the substance.

No one will be banned from the ferry for smoking, she says, because BC Ferries views the situations as opportunities to educate and politely remind people about their smoke-free policy.

READ ALSO: Sooke-area Scouts Jamboree expected to cause BC ferry travel congestion

The smoke-free policy is about a year-and-a-half old now as it was implemented in January 2018. In that time, there have been very few reports of issues on the ferries, Marshall explains. If anything, people are unaware of the policy and most passengers are respectful when they’re told, she says.

“Society has changed in the past 20 years,” says Marshall. “People used to smoke everywhere, but people are more aware now.”

Marshall doesn’t see the polite reminders to passengers who smoke becoming harsher responses in the future.

“[BC Ferries] simply wants to educate people that this is a smoke-free environment.”

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns
Next story
MPs not running again will get paid around $1.6 million in severance

Just Posted

FOI data confirms rural drivers discriminated against, former Telkwa mayor says

Analyzed rural postal codes paid just over 2.5 times more in premiums than they received in claims

Tahltan attempt to evict jade and placer miners

Northwest First Nation says activity is poorly regulated and causing environmental degradation

Burns Lake man sentenced to three years on assault charges

Justin Smith will serve one year nine months in addition to time-served

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first two terms

Crews battle 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Most Read