Cannabis store seeks approval to open in Burns Lake

Lakeview Mall shoppers could soon have the option of adding recreational cannabis to their shopping list.

MOJO Cannabis, owned by a father and son partnership in the Central Okanagan, has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to obtain a licence to open a non-medical retail store in Burns Lake.

If approved, the store would be located at the former site of H&R Block inside the mall.

As part of the application process, the branch is requesting the endorsement of the Village of Burns Lake. According to a village staff report, endorsing the application would fall in line with council’s 2020 municipal objectives to support the cannabis industry.

But before making a decision, council will gather input from local residents.

A public hearing has been set for Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. so the village can consider the general impact the business would have on the community.

According to a business disclosure shared with Burns Lake council last month, smoking or other cannabis consumption methods will not be tolerated within or near the store.

“No smoking signs will be posted and strictly enforced,” the company stated in the business disclosure. “We have contracted various design consultants to help us portray our brand and physical locations in a positive and aesthetically pleasing manner.”

To prevent odours wafting within and outside of the store, they said they plan to consult with a mechanical engineer to ensure a “professionally-designed and inspected” ventilation system.

In addition, they said windows will be treated in an “attractive way,” ensuring views into stores are restricted, and staff will be trained to provide education to customers on the responsible use of cannabis products.

The father and son partnership of Cliff and Dave Moore brings many years of entrepreneurial expertise to MOJO Cannabis, according to the business disclosure. It includes experience in the commercial real estate and leasing industry through their company, Tri-Moor Holdings Ltd., and time spent in Amsterdam overseeing international marketing operations for a large multinational company.

“As long-term residents and business people in the Central Okanagan, our team is committed to building long-lasting value for all stakeholders in this opportunity,” the company stated. “MOJO will focus on education, safe consumption and community development as a business with sound business practices and conservative strategies.”

If the application is approved, the cannabis store would operate from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Saturday and Thursday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.