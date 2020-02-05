If its licence is approved, MOJO Cannabis would be located at the former site of H&R Block inside the Lakeview Mall. (Submitted image)

Cannabis store seeks approval to open in Burns Lake

The store would be located at the Lakeview Mall

Lakeview Mall shoppers could soon have the option of adding recreational cannabis to their shopping list.

MOJO Cannabis, owned by a father and son partnership in the Central Okanagan, has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to obtain a licence to open a non-medical retail store in Burns Lake.

If approved, the store would be located at the former site of H&R Block inside the mall.

As part of the application process, the branch is requesting the endorsement of the Village of Burns Lake. According to a village staff report, endorsing the application would fall in line with council’s 2020 municipal objectives to support the cannabis industry.

But before making a decision, council will gather input from local residents.

A public hearing has been set for Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. so the village can consider the general impact the business would have on the community.

According to a business disclosure shared with Burns Lake council last month, smoking or other cannabis consumption methods will not be tolerated within or near the store.

“No smoking signs will be posted and strictly enforced,” the company stated in the business disclosure. “We have contracted various design consultants to help us portray our brand and physical locations in a positive and aesthetically pleasing manner.”

To prevent odours wafting within and outside of the store, they said they plan to consult with a mechanical engineer to ensure a “professionally-designed and inspected” ventilation system.

In addition, they said windows will be treated in an “attractive way,” ensuring views into stores are restricted, and staff will be trained to provide education to customers on the responsible use of cannabis products.

The father and son partnership of Cliff and Dave Moore brings many years of entrepreneurial expertise to MOJO Cannabis, according to the business disclosure. It includes experience in the commercial real estate and leasing industry through their company, Tri-Moor Holdings Ltd., and time spent in Amsterdam overseeing international marketing operations for a large multinational company.

“As long-term residents and business people in the Central Okanagan, our team is committed to building long-lasting value for all stakeholders in this opportunity,” the company stated. “MOJO will focus on education, safe consumption and community development as a business with sound business practices and conservative strategies.”

If the application is approved, the cannabis store would operate from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Saturday and Thursday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crews battled DH Manufacturing blaze
Next story
Special Olympics Snowshoe Competition in Burns Lake

Just Posted

New trial ordered in ‘brutal’ murder of Fribjon Bjornson

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors

Burns Lake rallies to help resident fighting cancer with online auction; starts today

Burns Lake is once again rallying to help out a community member… Continue reading

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

RCMP pipeline checkpoint ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Crews battled DH Manufacturing blaze

Millwright shop lost in the fire

VIDEO: Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Rask makes 25 saves as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Markstrom has 38 stops in losing effort for Vancouver

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Most Read