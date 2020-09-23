CAO Sheryl Worthing receives Silver Pin for 25 years service

Sheryl Worthing, the Chief Administrative Officer for the Village of Burns Lake, was awarded a Silver Pin by the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators to recognize 25 years of service in a municipal management role. Robert Krause, the director of protective services for the village, presented the pin to Worthing, on behalf of the village council and staff, during the Sept. 15 council meeting. “The community is extremely fortunate to have the benefit of Sheryl’s many years of experience to assist council, and lead staff,” he said, in an email to Lakes District News. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



