Update: Car accident east of Houston

Update:

Emergency vehicles on scene, and the road remains closed with an estimated time of opening not available according to Drive B.C.

A detour is available via Knockholt Loop Road and Summit Lake Road East. The next update on the road closure is expected from Drive B.C. at 4 p.m..

Reports indicate that a motor vehicle crash occurred the morning of Jan. 13 between Topley and Houston, causing a temporary closure of Highway 16.

“A vehicle and logging truck have been involved in a collision and the highway is closed in both directions. At this time there is no detour. It was reported at 7:24 a.m. and is 9-10 kilometers east of Houston on Highway 16,” RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson told Lakes District News.

The condition of the drivers involved is unknown at this time, but according to Saunderson, more info on the accident should be coming in shortly.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

