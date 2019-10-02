A couple pulled in briefly to the Oak Bay Library to drop off books Wednesday morning when their car caught on fire. The engine, dash, panels, windshield and tires either melted, burned or cracked under the stress of the heat. (Peter Gray Photo)

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

A couple who pulled their 1990s sedan in front of Oak Bay Library on Wednesday for a quick drop off ended up leaving without their car.

The couple’s 1990s Chrysler Intrepid caught fire just after they pulled right in front of the library. The fire spread from under the hood and melted parts of the side panel (made of composite materials), the dashboard, and the front tires.

As the owner of the burnt car was getting into a cab to leave, he said he had smelled gas before the car lit up and that the flames emerged just after they pulled into the library lot.

Artist Linda Lindsay was in the lobby of the library, detailing her maquette (the same version as her sculpture on Oak Bay Avenue, Winds of Time) when the car went up in flames.

“When they pulled up, everyone around noticed this acrid smell coming from it and that there was a bit of smoke,” Lindsay said. “They realized something was wrong, opened up the hood, and looked, but everything seemed okay but nothing outlandish. Then it went into flames shortly after.”

The flames were significant, about five feet high.

Oak Bay Fire Department spent about 15 minutes putting out the fire. The car was then towed off by Totem Towing.

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria hotel fire deemed suspicious

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A couple pulled in briefly to the Oak Bay Library to drop off books Wednesday morning when their car caught on fire. The engine, dash, panels, windshield and tires either melted, burned or cracked under the stress of the heat. (Doug Clarke Photo)

Previous story
Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say
Next story
SFU Surrey to be home to B.C.’s first quantum computing institute

Just Posted

Governments blast NDP over funds switch

Burns Lake mayor Dolores Funk has joined other leaders in criticizing the… Continue reading

Sun about to rise

Southside resident Mike Robertson snapped this photo just before the sunrise, at… Continue reading

Connecting consumers and producers

The Southside Senior’s Housing Society (SSHS) hosted its Connecting Consumers and Producers… Continue reading

Ferry service essential to community, labour board hears

Burns Lake residents hope the regular service of the Francois Lake ferry… Continue reading

Community gets on track

The Friends of the Track held their active and informational event at… Continue reading

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $386 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

South Hazelton steeplechaser ousted in qualifying heat at world track championships

Regan Yee came in 11th in her heat with a time of 9:48:56

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final treaty negotiations

Vancouver Island’s Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group transitions to Stage 5

Most Read