Cards by Barb for ALS research

Barbara Wilson from Burns Lake has created a fundraiser using her home-made cards, with all the proceeds going to the ALS Society of B.C.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

Wilson, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016, was introduced to a form of painting called mouth painting by her close friend Adrienne Hiebert during 2021. “Mouth painting is painting on a canvas with a brush using your mouth,” Wilson told Lakes District News. “So Adrienne mixes the colours, and helps position the paint brush in my mouth so that I can use it.”

Mouth painting is a technique that isn’t exclusive to, but popular among those with illnesses that restrict the mobility of their hands.

Wilson began with paining cornflowers, which are a symbol of hope for ALS. Now, she has an entire collection of paintings with bright colours and intricate detail, from flowers to landscapes and trees. All of those paintings have been converted into cards, and are available for purchase on Wilson’s website. You can purchase 10 cards for $30. On the website, Wilson has a fundraising goal of $5,000, and so far she has raised over $3,200.

“I’m doing this because I want to promote awareness of ALS,” said Wilson. “Also, I want to help provide funds to the ALS society for research and for helping people who have ALS.”

All the funding for the art supplies comes out Wilson and Hiebert’s own pockets.

This isn’t the first time Wilson has raised money and awareness for the ALS cause. In the summer of 2021, Wilson participated in a community walk to end ALS around the Lakes District Secondary School track. During the event, a quilt that was made by Wilson’s friend Jerry Pirie was auctioned off to raise money via a raffle draw.

All total, the draw raised over $6,000.

To purchase cards, visit https://www.alsbc.ca/cards-by-barb/ and fill out your information. The cards will be sent to you in the mail. If you have any questions, contact communications@alsbc.ca or Waneta Nealis at nealisw@gmail.com.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.