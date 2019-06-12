Caring for Burns Lake animals

Dozens of dogs and cats were brought in to the community animal care event, held on the lower level of the Burns Lake Public Library on June 3-6 for health related checks and procedures. Animals received spaying, neutering, vaccinations, deworming, grooming and nail trimming. Dr. Kim Hunter from Smithers said she has spayed and neutered about 16 animals per day. Hunter has veterinary offices in Houston and Smithers, and also works out of her mobile unit. The event was funded and organized by the Lakes Animal Friendship Society. (Blair McBride photos)