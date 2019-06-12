Cayla Oliveira sits with Willow, who was spayed on June 4 and was just starting to wake up from the sedation.

Caring for Burns Lake animals

Dozens of dogs and cats were brought in to the community animal care event, held on the lower level of the Burns Lake Public Library on June 3-6 for health related checks and procedures. Animals received spaying, neutering, vaccinations, deworming, grooming and nail trimming. Dr. Kim Hunter from Smithers said she has spayed and neutered about 16 animals per day. Hunter has veterinary offices in Houston and Smithers, and also works out of her mobile unit. The event was funded and organized by the Lakes Animal Friendship Society. (Blair McBride photos)

 

Sonya Charlie sits with her dog Ozzy at the community animal care event on June 4, where dogs and cats could receive health checks and procedures. More on Page 8.

Gabrielle Dudek comforts Buddy before his neutering procedure.

Dr. Kim Hunter (L), prepares to move Rocco (C), with her assistant and veterinary student Emily Gillis (R). They just finished the neutering procedure on Rocco.

Miranda Palmer holds Precious, on June 4 at the community animal care event at the Burns Lake Public Library.

