Carpet bowling fun

Granisle seniors came to Burns Lake on March 15 for a fun game of carpet bowling. The Lakes District Senior Society holds carpet bowling every Wednesday at the Decker Lake Hall. More events up coming for seniors is March 21: Lunch – Immaculata – 12 Noon, April 4: Lunch – Immaculata – 12 Noon, AGM to follow and save the date for June 23: Picnic – Save the date, more details coming soon. Call president Kay Saul for more information 250-698-7632. A friendly reminder that the BC Senior Games will be held this Aug. 22-26 – for more information please call Sandra Barth at 250-692-3371. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)