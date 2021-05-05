Case of missing benches in Burns Lake

A few benches around the village have been missing and with good cause, according to the village’s Chief Administrative officer, Sheryl Worthing. “We were having some cleanliness issues at the benches this winter so we decided to remove them. They will be reinstalled in the coming days,” she said. During last week’s council meeting, Worthing also updated the council that the benches that were to be reinstalled this week would be needing some repair and replacement work and this will result in a delay of putting back the benches by a couple of weeks. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.