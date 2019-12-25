Cash incentive helps Burns Lakers replace wood stoves

Over 100 residents have used rebate program since 2006

Since 2006, 108 people from Burns Lake have used the wood stove exchange program, which provides cash incentives to replace smoky wood stoves for electric models or cleaner-burning ones. (Submitted image)

Lakes District residents will once again receive a cash incentive when they trade out smoky wood stoves for electric models or cleaner-burning ones.

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District Airshed Management Society has been awarded $12,500 to continue offering its wood stove exchange program to eligible residents between Endako and Kitwanga.

Since 2006, 108 people from Burns Lake have cashed in, said Susan Brookes, the society’s wood stove exchange coordinator, noting the rebate program has not been offered every year in the region.

The way the program works is that residents have their non-certified wood burning appliance either decommissioned or recycled, buy a new heating unit, apply for the rebate and — if they quality and funds are still available — the society sends them a cheque of either $250 or $400.

Qualifying for either the $250 or $400 rebate depends on the choice of heating unit purchased, Brookes said. The $250 rebate is for the exchange of a non-certified wood burning appliance for a certified one, while the $400 rebate is for the purchase of a pellet, heat pump, gas or oil heater.

But some incentives might change slightly in the new year.

The society is reviewing its rules to potentially increase the cash incentive when people choose pellet heating or heat pumps even more, said Brookes, adding the amount of rebate money is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

According to the provincial government, particulate matter pollution from industrial and domestic sources — especially wood smoke — is a crucial air quality issue in northern B.C. Also known as PM2.5, this fine particulate matter can cause health problems such as lung and heart disease.

“People throughout our province should understand that wood smoke can cause significant harm,” said B.C. Lung Association CEO Christopher Lam in a news release. “This program continues to help remove particulates from the air while raising awareness about the dangers of burning wood.”

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District Airshed Management Society is a non-profit organization with representation from municipal councils, Northern Health, industry and the public. It also provides education and outreach around the use of wood heat and air quality.

To learn more, visit www.cleanairplan.ca or http://cleanairplan.ca/blog/. For more information about the wood exchange program in the Lakes District, contact Brookes via email at coordinator@cleanairplan.ca.

Previous story
Restaurant and bar sales dropping in British Columbia

Just Posted

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Cash incentive helps Burns Lakers replace wood stoves

Over 100 residents have used rebate program since 2006

Burns Lake track resurfacing a step closer to reality

Regional district commits $40,000 to support the project

Northwest B.C.’s infrastructure needs $1.3 billion: RBA

New analysis to support request for revenue-sharing deal

Local government internships up for grabs in B.C.

The 12-month paid internships start in May

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Most Read