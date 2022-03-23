Cat walk on the trails near Burns Lake

Schmidt the cat decided to take a walk on the trails with his human, local resident Chris Paulson. According to Paulson, Schmidt lasted about three kms on the trail before tiring out. “He did a lot of hurry up and stop in true cat fashion. He would dash out under the trees then sprint to catch up then he would be panting so I’d pick him up for a rest,” he told Lakes District News. (Rachel Van Zanten photos/Lakes District News)

