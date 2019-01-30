Celebrating 102nd birthday with the arts

Bryan Cheng and sister and pianist Silvie of Cheng2Duo performed for residents at the Burns Lake Community Church on Jan. 21 with a special guest, Ruth Hart. Ruth enjoyed the evening of entertainment for her 102nd birthday. Bryan and Sivlie posed after the show with Martina Zechendorf, Ruth and daughter Susan. Happy Birthday Ruth! (John Barth photo)
