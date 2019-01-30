Celebrating 102nd birthday with the arts

Bryan Cheng and sister and pianist Silvie of Cheng2Duo performed for residents at the Burns Lake Community Church on Jan. 21 with a special guest, Ruth Hart. Ruth enjoyed the evening of entertainment for her 102nd birthday. Bryan and Sivlie posed after the show with Martina Zechendorf, Ruth and daughter Susan. Happy Birthday Ruth! (John Barth photo)

Previous story
BC Tech Summit to dedicate a day to future of women
Next story
Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Just Posted

Up in the air

Holly Hoffos from Grassy Plains Elementary School gets some air time on… Continue reading

Humans alter environment to improve life

Editor: One of the unelected “chiefs” objecting to the new natural gas… Continue reading

58 per cent of British Columbians concerned about paying off debt, poll says

Most people in British Columbia are concerned about their ability to repay… Continue reading

Family Enhancement Society gets almost $100,000 in grant funding

The Lakes District Family Enhancement Society (LDFES) and the local food bank… Continue reading

A little night grooming

What can be better than a winter spent out on the Omineca… Continue reading

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Only disruptive incidents that harm Canada’s free and fair election will be publicly disclosed

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

BC Tech Summit to dedicate a day to future of women

The event is set for March 11-13 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

Most Read