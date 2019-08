August 25, 2019 St. John’s Heritage Church celebrated 90 years. Mayor Funk addressed guest along with Sashka Macievich, a member of the Lakes District Museum Society’s board, who read a message from Anglican Bishop David Lehmann. John and Sandra Barth having fun in front of a photo board. Museum employees Caitlyn McMahon (L) and Rachel Fehr served birthday cake while Alex Therrien provided some entertainment. (Michael Riis-Christianson photos)