Celebrating Canada Day in Burns Lake

The Village of Burns Lake had a fun filled day in celebration of Canada Day. There was a free pancake breakfast for the first 150 who showed up at 9 a.m. which was followed by an opening ceremony with local government and First Nations speakers. The Lakes District Choir sang O’ Canada and then followed by lost of entertainment. At noon there was Canada day cupcakes and hot dogs for everyone free of charge. There were kids activities all day long and the festivities wrapped up by 3 p.m. (Below) Every Canada Day whether there is a parade or not Burns Lake resident Gerald Eckland takes his 1925 Star vintage car out for a drive around town – this year he was happy enough to Lila as his ‘star’ passenger. (Steven Wright and submitted photos/Lakes District News)

 

