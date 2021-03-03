Celebrating kindness with pink at William Konkin Elementary School in Burns Lake

Students of William Konkin Elementary School (WKE) in Burns Lake, took part in the Pink Shirt day, an international event that aims to inspire kindness and end bullying. Students came to school wearing their favourite pink shirt or outfit. Students from all classes also created pink shirt art pieces that were displayed all over the school. “Each student was able to make a unique and meaningful work of art in support of the important day. We here at WKE are all so proud of our students and the way they show kindness and care to classmates and fellow learners every single day!” said Cordell Ware, vice-principal for WKE. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



