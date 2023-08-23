Guests seatd at the Centennial Dinner Gala inside the Gathering Place in Burns Lake on Aug. 19. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Centennial Dinner Gala

Burns Lake residences socializes at the Centennial Dinner Gala inside the Gathering Place in Burns Lake on Aug. 19. Delicious food was served with good country and folk music. Most of the guests embraced each other which feels like they have met after a long time. The Johnnie Rockers rocked the stage and guests crowded the dance floor and danced to their heart content. The evening ended well with good food, music, dance, laughter and lots of socializing. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

 

Guests embraced each other at the Centennial Dinner Gala inside the Gathering Place in Burns Lake on Aug. 19. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

The Johnnie Rockers performed at the Centennial Dinner Gala inside the Gathering Place in Burns Lake on Aug. 19. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Local band performing at the Centennial Dinner Gala inside the Gathering Place in Burns Lake on Aug. 19. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Lady and Lord Tweedsmuir fiddlers steppin' back in time at the Centennial 100 year celebration in Spirit Square, Burns Lake on Aug. 19. (Submitted photo/Lakes DIstrict News)
Centennial Parade

Home coming music festival at the 100 years celebration of the Centennial at Spirit Square in Burns Lake on Aug. 18. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Home coming music festival

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit