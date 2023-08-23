Burns Lake residences socializes at the Centennial Dinner Gala inside the Gathering Place in Burns Lake on Aug. 19. Delicious food was served with good country and folk music. Most of the guests embraced each other which feels like they have met after a long time. The Johnnie Rockers rocked the stage and guests crowded the dance floor and danced to their heart content. The evening ended well with good food, music, dance, laughter and lots of socializing. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)