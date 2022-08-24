Centre street in Burns Lake getting paved

Road work on Center Street in Burns Lake started Aug. 15. LB Paving from Smithers started milling the road bed and will continue for approximately a week. Center Street will be closed sporadically until the project is completed. The Village of Burns Lake recommends taking an alternate route if possible. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
