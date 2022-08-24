Road work on Center Street in Burns Lake started Aug. 15. LB Paving from Smithers started milling the road bed and will continue for approximately a week. Center Street will be closed sporadically until the project is completed. The Village of Burns Lake recommends taking an alternate route if possible. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Centre street in Burns Lake getting paved

