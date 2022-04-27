Centre Street sidewalk project in Burns Lake

Centre
street
project

Construction is underway on the Village of Burns Lake’s Centre Street sidewalk project. A sidewalk is being built along Centre Street from Ninth to First Avenue. Construction is expected to be complete by the beginning of June. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Kamloops man heading home six years after catastrophic injury
Next story
New census data offers snapshot of Canada’s transgender population for first time

Just Posted

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
Wildfire service rescinds open fire ban

Fire Crew responded to the early morning fire at the Usk Chapel east of Terrace on April 22. (Usk Pioneer Chapel/Facebook)
Fire causes extensive damage to historic Usk Pioneer Chapel near Terrace

forest fire
Wildfire season starts in Burns Lake area

concert
64th Annual Festival of the Performing Arts in Burns Lake