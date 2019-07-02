Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan Central Government President Chad Norman Day and Nisga’a Lisims Government President Eva Clayton hold up the nation-to-nation alliance memorandum of understanding signed Feb. 22 in Gingolx. It was a reaffirmation of the MOU signed in 2016, but with the significance of being signed on Nisga’a territory during the Tahltan’s first official invite during Hobiyee celebrations. (Chris Gareau photo)

The Tahltan have reelected Chad Day as president of the Tahltan Central Government) for a second term.

Day defeated his rival Gayleen Day by a vote of 597 to 251 in the election on July 1.

“Thank you so much to all my supporters, and everyone that has helped the Tahltan Central Government and the Tahltan Nation over the years,” Day said. “I will continue to do my best to push this nation forward in a good way, and will keep finding ways to improve as a leader, father and man.

“I want to thank the departing board members of the TCG who will not be joining us on the board of directors any longer: Emma Carlick, Carol Quock, Annita McPhee, Tina Quock Vanmierlo and Christine Ball. Thank you for your years of dedication to your Families, the TCG and the Tahltan Nation.”

During his first term in office, Day advanced the Tahltan’s mining interests in a number of ways including involvement in the B.C. Regional Mining Alliance (BCRMA), a northwest partnership between Indigenous groups, industry and the provincial government.

That partnership also ended up strengthening ties between Tahltan and the neighbouring Nisga’a, including a first ever invitation of Tahltan to the Nisga’a Hobiyee (New Year’s celebration) this year.

Most recently, the TCG signed an Cooperation and Benefits Agreement with Seabridge Gold on the KSM gold and copper mine project 65 kilometres Northwest of Stewart that may be worth an estimated $380 million to the Tahltan over the next 50 years.

Ken Edzerza was elected vice president and Adrian Carlick was elected secretary treasurer.

Family representatives on the board are: Carlick Alice Hamlin; Etzenlee, Ann Marlene Ball; Good-za-ma, Carmen McPhee; Simgaldtada (Ts’imgalteda), Kimberley Marion; Cawtoonma, Jodi Payne; Eth’eni: Angela Sladen; Quock (Dekama): Arlene Corcoran; Shoe Kawk/Howd-A-Ghtte (Shukak), Lee Marion; Stikine Claw/Thicke: Melva Quock; and Thud ga, Sandra Marion.

