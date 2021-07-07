Canada Day market in Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Chamber organizes Canada Day market in Burns Lake

Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce hosted a Canada Day 2021 market last week. Community participation contests such as a rock hunt and a colouring contest were also organized. Outline Designs, JKr Designs, Melissa Tom, Sum Shocking Good Food Truck and the Village of Burns Lake had their tables put out during the market. The market drew a small crowd especially to the food truck and the ice creams from the chamber to combat the hot weather for the day. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

 

