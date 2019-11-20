A new electronic lock system will be installed at the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce before 2020. (Blair McBride photo)

Chamber to get electronic locks

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce building will soon get a new electronic lock system after the village council supported the plan at its Nov. 13 meeting.

The new keyless system, a CO-200 Standalone Electronic Lock can be opened by either its keypad or by its card reader.

The chamber of commerce has opted for an electronic system to simplify things at its building, which still uses metal keys on its locks.

Responsibility for the new locks falls to the village because it owns the building and rents it out to the Chamber of Commerce.

The village estimates it would cost about $4,000 to buy and $150 to install.

The aim is to have the new system purchased and put in before 2020.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
