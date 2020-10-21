Green Party Leader Annamie Paul talks about the party’s position on the government’s speech from the throne during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chance of snap election fades after Greens decide to back Liberals in confidence vote

Greens’ leader said it wasn’t the time for a high-stakes game of chicken’

The chance of Canada heading into a snap election during the second wave of COVID-19 diminished Wednesday as Greens and New Democrats cast votes with the Liberals and against a Conservative motion to create a special committee to study government spending.

That came after New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party would not give the Liberals an excuse to head to the polls, although he did not state clearly which way his MPs will vote.

“This is not the moment for us to plunge our country unnecessarily into an election because the Liberals and Conservatives are engaged in their high-stakes game of chicken,” Green party Leader Annamie Paul said Wednesday.

“We want Parliament to do what it has been doing well during the pandemic, which is putting partisan interests aside to get people the urgent help that they need.”

The minority Liberal government has declared the Conservative motion a confidence measure, meaning that a vote in the Commons to pass it would trigger an election.

“People need help right now. They need confidence in the future. They’re not looking for an election. So New Democrats will not give Prime Minister Trudeau the election he’s looking for,” Singh said earlier Wednesday.

The showdown revolves around a dispute over the scope and composition of a House of Commons committee that would investigate the WE Charity affair and other issues the Conservatives say reek of the government funnelling pandemic-related funding to Liberal friends.

The Conservatives are willing to drop “anticorruption” from the name of their proposed committee but the intent remains the same.

The motion would give the committee broad powers to call witnesses, including the prime minister and other ministers, and to demand documents on a range of issues, including the speaking fees drawn by Trudeau’s mother and brother over the past 12 years.

The Liberals maintain the committee would amount to a time-consuming fishing expedition that would paralyze the government when it should be focused on helping Canadians get through the second wave of the pandemic.

They’ve proposed their own special committee to examine all government pandemic-related spending, including but not exclusively the WE affair and other matters the Opposition deems suspicious.

The Bloc Québécois is planning to support the Conservative motion.

New Democrats have said they believe the Conservative motion is “over the top,” but they’ve also said the Liberal counter-proposal isn’t good enough — particularly since it calls for a Liberal chair rather than allowing an opposition member to preside.

NDP MP Brian Masse suggested Wednesday that making the issue a test of confidence is absurd, adding that Trudeau would set a frivolous precedent that might as well “be over something else — maybe he doesn’t like the cafeteria food.”

Should New Democrats abstain on today’s vote, the Liberals and combined Conservative and Bloc MPs would have an equal number of votes, 153 each. That would leave the three Green and two Independent MPs to decide the fate of the government.

On Wednesday, Bloc Québécois House leader Alain Therrien reiterated his party’s support for the Conservative motion to create an anticorruption committee.

“The situation of WE Charity is so complex, so big, that it is absolutely necessary that we have … a committee that only looks at what happened in WE Charity,” he said in French.

The Liberals’ “scorched-earth” politics are the product of a “club of cronyism,” rendering compromise impossible, said Therrien.

READ MORE: Trudeau Liberals face confidence vote over proposed anticorruption committee

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business called on the Liberals and Conservatives to step back from their brinksmanship, saying an election would sweep aside urgently needed legislation on commercial rent relief and emergency loan programs proposed by the government.

“There are tens of thousands of businesses that are literally hanging on by their fingernails, waiting for some of these programs to finally kick in,” CFIB president Dan Kelly said in an interview.

“The bravado from the prime minister about an election really isn’t helpful. For goodness sakes, at least get these government support programs in place before pulling the plug.”

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the business support measures alone are reason for the opposition to show confidence in the government, but did not speak directly to why they should be put on the line over a committee issue.

“I need legislation to get that support in place so businesses can get through the restrictions imposed by the virus,” she said, adding that “common sense is going to prevail.”

The dispute comes after the Liberals filibustered opposition attempts to revive their investigations into the WE affair at the Commons finance and ethics committees, whose probes were shut down when Trudeau prorogued Parliament in August.

The controversy revolves around the government’s decision last June to pay WE Charity $43.5 million to administer a now-cancelled student service grant program, despite Trudeau’s long-standing family ties to the organization.

Trudeau has said public servants recommended WE as the only group that could manage the program. He has nevertheless apologized for not recusing himself from the decision to involve WE, as has former finance minister Bill Morneau, who also has close family ties to WE.

Both Trudeau and Morneau are under investigation by the federal ethics commissioner for possible violations of the Conflict of Interest Act.

The NDP proposed another solution Wednesday: a “COVID Accountability Study” that would see the ethics committee scrutinize alleged conflicts of interest in pandemic spending by the government.

The motion to be put forward by NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus highlighted the Canada Student Service Grant as one of the areas to investigate.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Most Read